Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce head to step down

Longtime Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brad Dean announced Tuesday that he will be resigning from his position.
"It is with a deep, deep sense of profound gratitude and humility that I offer my resignation today," Dean said. "For me, this is a season of change, and for me this was not an easy decision, I assure you that."
Dean attributed his resignation to personal reasons, but a later release from the chamber said Dean has "decided to accept an opportunity that will be rewarding both personally and professionally."
No replacement or interim has been named. Officials said more details will be released tomorrow.
"We are very grateful for Brad's contributions to not only the Chamber, but to the entire community and state of South Carolina," Carla Schuessler, MBACC board chair, said in a news release. "Brad has been a tireless leader and dedicated steward to the Grand Strand. He has made an enormous positive impact on tourism in our region and that impact will be felt for generations to come."
Schuessler attributed some of Dean's accomplishments to working to bring Interstate 73 to the area, bringing national events to Myrtle Beach and growing the number of chamber members.
"For everything there's a season, and for me and my family, we're ready to move to a new chapter," Dean said. "For the next few weeks I'll really be focused on transitioning to the next leader and working with the board of directors and the transition team, as well as the search committee, to make sure that not only do we set up the next leader for success so the next leader of this organization, whoever he or she may be, will be prepared to take this organization to the next level and moving the community forward."
The chamber's release said Dean will remain with the organization for two months while candidates are being recruited.
