Body found in pond near Socastee

A homeless man's dead body was found in a pond near Brave Village Shopping Center in Socastee on Monday, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Dennis Fowler.
David St. Clair, 55, of Myrtle Beach, died after falling into the pond, Fowler said. An autopsy shows the victim drowned, he said.
"He was at a homeless camp and fell in," Fowler said. "It's not going to be a homicide or anything like that. He was in poor health. It's hard to say if he had a heart attack and fell in the pond or just fell in the pond."
According to an Horry County police report, a complainant said he spoke with the victim 30 minutes before he found him in the pond. Police were told the victim was intoxicated, the report said.
