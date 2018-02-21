Paid parking is coming back to Myrtle Beach, beginning March 1, according to a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.
Local

Paid parking coming back for summer season in Myrtle Beach

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

February 21, 2018 03:38 PM

Paid parking is coming back to Myrtle Beach, beginning March 1, according to a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.

Paid parking will be in effect from March 1 to October 31.

City residents are eligible for resident parking decals, as long as they have a vehicle registered in the City of Myrtle Beach and that city property taxes have been paid.

Those interested can register online and must have a 2016 Horry County Vehicle Paid Tax Receipt and a current South Carolina Vehicle Registration Card.

The plan for paid parking was finalized in 2016 when city council voted to charge at beach accesses along Ocean Boulevard north of 31st Avenue North.

The decision caused controversy for county residents who would come to the beach in city limits.

Where is pay parking in city limits?

Tier One – Cost is $2.00 per hour, or $10 to park all day, on all street ends:

  • 29th Avenue South to 82nd Avenue North

B. Tier Two – Cost is $1.75 per hour, with a three hour maximum:

  • Flagg Street, from 6th Avenue North to 8th Avenue North

  • Along York Street

  • Chester Street, from 7th Avenue NOrth to 14th Avenue North

  • 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th Avenues North, from Ocean Boulevard to Kings Highway

  • 14th and 15th Avenues North, from Withers Ally to Chester Street

  • Along Withers Drive, from 9th Avenue North to 15th Avenue North

  • Withers Ally, from Mr. Joe White Avenue to 14th Avenue North

  • All marked parking spaces not otherwise designated on Ocean Boulevard

C. Tier Two – Cost is $1.75 per hour, and $8 for all day parking:

  • Along Yaupon Drive, from 9th Avenue South to Kings Highway

  • 6th and 7th Avenues South, from Ocean Boulevard to Yaupon Drive

  • Mitchell Drive, from 8th Avenue South to Yaupon Drive

  • 4th Avenue North, from Ocean Boulevard to Shelly Street

D. Tier Three – Cost is $1.50 per hour, and $8 for all day parking:

  • Along Ocean Boulevard, 29th Avenue South to 23rd Avenue North

  • 22nd Avenue North, from Ocean Boulevard to Cassandra

  • 18th , 17th and 15th Avenues South, from Ocean Boulevard to Yaupon Drive

  • Flagg Street, from 1st Avenue South to 6th Avenue North

  • 4th and 6th Avenues North, from Flagg Street to Chester Street

  • 12th, 13th and 14th Avenues North, from Chester Street to Kings Highway

  • Chester Street, from 14th Avenue North to 17th Avenue North

  • Withers Drive, from 16th Avenue North to 26th Avenue North

  • 16th, 20th, 23rd, 24th, 26th and 29th Avenues North, from Ocean Boulevard to Kings Highway

  • 1st Avenue South, from Ocean Boulevard to Chester Street

  • 2nd Avenue North, from Ocean Boulevard to Chester Street



