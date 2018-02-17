Iconic Wienermobile touring in Myrtle Beach

If you plan on making a trip to Walmart this week, don’t be surprised if you see a giant hot dog-themed vehicle in the parking lot.
The iconic, 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is touring in Myrtle Beach this weekend and will be hosting promotional events until next week.
During the events, people will have the chance to take a picture with the Wienermobile, collect famous “weenie whistles” and also get a tour of the inside.
The fiberglass hot-dog-on-wheels automobile rolled into Walmart’s parking lot in Conway on Saturday morning, making its first stop of the tour.
“We would love it for people to come out and see us,” exclaimed “Hotdogger” Sammi Manning, an Oscar Mayer brand ambassador.
Manning — along with her co-pilot Alex Klar — are on a year-long tour, visiting new cities every week for promotional events.
If you would like to “meat up” with Manning and Klar, here are the following dates and venues in Horry County:
- Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart located at 151 Myrtle Ridge Road in Conway
- Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart located at 541 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach
- Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart located at 550 Highway 17 North in North Myrtle Beach
- Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart located at 10820 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach
