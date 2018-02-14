Trump-linked porn star Stormy Daniels coming to this Grand Strand strip club

Stormy Daniels, well known for her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, will be coming to a North Myrtle Beach area strip club in March.
The porn star is scheduled to be at Thee DollHouse on March 7 and 8 as part of her “Making America Horny Again Tour.”
She has been hired as a feature entertainer, with two shows per night at 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. She is also expected to meet and greet customers and will have merchandise for sale.
“We’re excited to be able to book her while she’s on this tour and at the height of her fame,” said Thee DollHouse marketing director Jenny McCauley.
McCauley said the club doesn’t anticipate increasing its cover charge, which is generally $15 to $20.
In 2011, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told InTouch magazine that she and President Donald Trump had a sexual encounter after meeting at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, in 2006, the Associated Press reported. The alleged affair occurred more a year after Trump married his third wife, Melania.
It was rumored that Daniels was paid $130,000 a month before the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about the affair, according to the AP. On Tuesday, the AP reported that Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, said he paid $130,000 “out of his own pocket to the porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.”
Cohen told The New York Times that he was not reimbursed by the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign. Cohen wrote, “The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone,” AP reported.
Daniels’ tour is taking her to clubs in Florida and New York this month.
