Police investigating after body found in Carolina Forest

Horry County police are investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon near the Walgreens off U.S. 501 near Carolina Forest, according to Krystal Dotson with the HCPD.
Dotson said she believed the body was discovered around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Sunday. She said a cause of death was not immediately known.
The Walgreens is located at the intersection of U.S. 501 and West Perry Road.
