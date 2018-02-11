Local

Police investigating after body found in Carolina Forest

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

February 11, 2018 05:06 PM

Horry County police are investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon near the Walgreens off U.S. 501 near Carolina Forest, according to Krystal Dotson with the HCPD.

Dotson said she believed the body was discovered around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Sunday. She said a cause of death was not immediately known.

The Walgreens is located at the intersection of U.S. 501 and West Perry Road.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  