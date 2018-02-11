He allegedly shoplifted from Walmart. Then, he hid from police in a drainage hole.

A man ran from police after he allegedly shoplifted from Walmart along Seaboard Street, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Todd Anthony Honaker, 39, was charged with shoplifting under $2,000 and resisting arrest by fleeing from officers. A store employee told officials that she observed Honaker hiding two can of pepper spray and a pair of glasses. When she approached him, the report said that he ran behind the store.
When officers arrived, Honaker allegedly “fled from officers and crawled into a drainage hole and refused to exit,” the report states.
Officials said that Honaker eventually left the drainage hole on Pine Island Road where officers placed him under arrest. Honaker was transported to the hospital for minor scrapes and a physical evaluation.
Online records show that Honaker was arrested in January for trespassing.
