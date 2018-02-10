‘It’s a relief and a blessing’: Pickled Cucumber set to open in Conway

After grappling with last year’s loss of their popular restaurant in Surfside Beach, the owners of Pickled Cucumber are relieved to finally be opening a new location in Conway.
“It is a relief for us and for some of our employees who decided to hold on to the jobs they used to have with us,” said Nadya Batson, who owns the restaurant with her husband Eddie.
The new Pickled Cucumber will be located at 1129 3rd Avenue, replacing the spot where The Skillet Downtown restaurant formerly sat before it closed.
Pickled Cucumber is set to open Feb. 15 and will be open everyday serving fresh, homemade Southern dishes from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Batson told The Sun News.
“It’s a relief and a blessing and we are really grateful for another opportunity,” the owner added.
Last year, an electrical issue started a fire in the restaurant on Sept. 27, forcing the original Pickled Cucumber location on Surfside Drive to close. Batson said repairs are still in the process of being made before it can reopen again.
“Eventually we will be reopening in Surfside but it has been a challenging road and a challenging process,” Batson explained. “We strived so hard to open the other location in Surfside and we’re still in the process.”
Batson said although it has been an “uphill battle” to open the new location, she’s “very grateful” to have a fresh start again.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
