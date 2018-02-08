Two injured in fire that engulfed Loris home

Two people suffered minor injuries in a fire at a Loris home, which suffered heavy damage after a blaze swept through the structure about noon on Thursday.
Horry County Fire Rescue and Loris Fire Department were called to the on the 3800 block of Red Bluff Road for a reported fire and found heavy smoke and flames showing when they got to the scene, according to Mark Nugent, spokesman with HCFR.
@hcfirerescue and Loris Fire responding to 3801 RED BLUFF RD for the report of a structural fire. First units on location reporting a working house fire with heavy smoke and fire showing.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) February 8, 2018
Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation on scene, but weren’t taken to the hospital, Nugent said. He stated about 70 percent of the single-family dwelling burned up in the blaze.
No firefighters were injured as they quickly extinguished the fire, according to Nugent.
No determination has been made on the cause of the fire, officials said.
