‘We’re serious:’ How an Horry County lawsuit could ‘save a life’

Horry County plans on suing major pharmaceutical companies in an attempt to stem the flow of opioids into the county and recover money spent fighting the epidemic.
It plans on joining in mass litigation against drug companies using the same attorneys representing Marion County in its lawsuit, said county attorney Arrigo Carotti.
“This is all transferred to one court in Cleveland, Ohio,” he said. “There are going to be dozens of lawsuits that are going to be handled together, at least initially.”
The Marion County suit was filed in January and blames the epidemic of opioid overdose deaths on drug companies including Cardinal Health, Amerisourcebergen Drug Corporation and McKesson Corporation, which, according to the suit, ignored “unlawfully filled suspicious orders” of opioids to the area.
That suit says the large shipments from the three biggest drug companies in the U.S. “directly and proximately” caused the opioid problem and resulted in “widespread morbidity and mortality.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016 there were 115 opioid prescriptions doled out for every 100 people in Marion County. In Horry, there were 110 prescriptions per 100 people.
Carotti said the county hopes to stop the flow of drugs into the county and recover damages.
“Damages is a main component of the litigation but we’re hoping that we might be able to stem the tide of the flow of opioids that the manufactures are putting into the market place,” said Carotti, adding that the county hopes to have more control of opioids entering the area after negotiations with drug companies.
“If we can stem the tide of the influx and the quantities of the opioids that are being provided to end users, hopefully that will save somebody’s life, or prevent a death, prevent an overdose,” he said. “That of course is the ultimate goal of the litigation.”
County Council Chair Mark Lazarus said that there would be other counties joining Horry and Marion using the same law firm, but that “hundreds” of other law firms would file similar suits nationwide.
“It brings the stress level to these pharmaceutical companies that we’re serious,” he said. “That this nation is fed up.”
The cost
Officials blame the highly-addictive prescription drugs for the opioid epidemic.
“There are people who have been become addicted to pain medication,” said Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, who added that those patients turned to illegal methods of getting their fix when doctors started cutting back on the amount of opioids they prescribe.
“They’re finding that heroin is easier to get and cheaper to buy,” Edge said.
According to Edge, there were 88 deaths in Horry County from opioid drug overdoses in 2016, when the county led the state in overdose deaths. In 2017, he said, there were 48, although there are other deaths that are still pending so that number could rise.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there were 101 deaths in Horry County in 2016, but Edge said difference between county and DHEC numbers may be due to suicides by pills that are recorded differently at the county and state level.
Either way, overdose deaths aren’t going anywhere.
“I wouldn’t say they’re on the rise, but they’re not falling either,” Edge said. “I’d say they’re running pretty status quo.”
Although 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson couldn’t say exactly how much the drug problem has cost, he said that the epidemic was taking a larger bite out of public safety.
“I’ve got four prosecutors that deal with just drug cases,” Richardson said. “Obviously the impact is felt more so at the police level and I can tell you certainly at the police level they haven’t got any more help from county or anywhere.”
The issue isn’t that the county has never had drug users, but that the users’ drug of choice had changed.
“Our problem, back before recently, was coke and crack cocaine,” he said. “That’s a different stimulant. People could binge on that. They didn’t have to do crack and coke every day.”
Opioids are different.
“Those guys have to take every day, those that are addicted to heroin or pills,” he said. “That money has to come from somewhere.”
