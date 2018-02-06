The top surfers in the world just competed. This Pawleys Island man beat most of them

A Pawleys Island native stole the spotlight at the Volcom Pipe Pro surfing competition held in Hawaii, winning fourth place amongst the top surfers from across the globe.
Cam Richards, 22, managed to score a 19.83 combined heat total — out of a possible 20 — during round four of the competition, which included a perfect 10-point ride.
“I'm just stoked, I'm super happy, hopefully I can keep the momentum going throughout the year and then do well out here during the Triple Crown also," Richards said in an interview with the World Surf League, the governing body for professional surfers.
Richards’ semi-final heat score was higher than some of the competition’s best surfers, including Josh Moniz’s, who was crowned the Volcom Pipe Pro champion.
The Volcom Pipe Pro finals day, what SURFER Magazine calls the “Superbowl of Surfing,” was held Sunday at the world-famous Banzai Pipeline, a surf reef in Oahu known for its large, barreling waves.
According to the event’s website, it hosts more than 144 of the best surfers from across the world who battle it out at “one of the best, yet scariest waves on the planet.”
This was the ninth consecutive year Volcom presented this high-profile surf competition, which is a World Surf League Qualifying Series event.
