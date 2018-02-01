A Surfside Beach fast food restaurant has possibly made a faster exit

A Surfside Beach drive-in restaurant has unexpectedly closed for business.
Signs posted in various locations outside the Checkers restaurant on Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach indicate it recently shut its doors, though also claiming a “new restaurant opening soon.”
The drive-in restaurant known for its burgers, fries, wings and milkshakes, opened in 2016.
With the recent closing, the nearest Checkers is located in Florence and Wilmington, N.C.
@CheckersRallys So dissapointed, I drove almost an hour away to a Checkers in Surfside, SC, and they closed down. I hope one comes to North Myrtle Beach soon...— Will Diaz (@wdiaz80) January 30, 2018
