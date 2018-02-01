The Checkers restaurant located on Highway 17 Business North in Surfside Beach recently closed, signs posted outside the building indicate.
Local

A Surfside Beach fast food restaurant has possibly made a faster exit

By Joe L. Hughes II And David Wetzel

jhughes@thesunnews.com

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

February 01, 2018 07:52 PM

A Surfside Beach drive-in restaurant has unexpectedly closed for business.

Signs posted in various locations outside the Checkers restaurant on Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach indicate it recently shut its doors, though also claiming a “new restaurant opening soon.”

The drive-in restaurant known for its burgers, fries, wings and milkshakes, opened in 2016.

With the recent closing, the nearest Checkers is located in Florence and Wilmington, N.C.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

