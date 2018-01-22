Myrtle Beach woman identified in Ocean Boulevard homicide

A 20-year-old woman found dead in a Myrtle Beach motel room was identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Colee Muirhead was found in a motel room Monday morning. She’s from Myrtle Beach, according to Tamara Willard, chief deputy coroner with the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about 1:15 a.m. Monday to the Beachcomber Inn at 1405 S. Ocean Boulevard and discovered Muirhead in her room.
Authorities haven’t released her cause of death, but officers said they are investigating it as a homicide.
Comments