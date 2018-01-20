A ‘real-life Rambo’: Conway Navy SEAL vet remembered as tough, compassionate person

More Videos 0:34 Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee Pause 0:20 Friends, family and veterans gather to remember Conway Navy SEAL veteran 1:42 Friends, family remember St. Clements Beach Bar & Grill owner Luke Goude 0:45 Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Friends, family and veterans gather to remember Conway Navy SEAL veteran Friends, family and a local organization of veterans attended the visitation service at Goldfinch Funeral Home for Sheldon T. Shepherd, a former Navy SEAL Vietnam veteran who passed away in his Conway home from natural causes on Sunday, Jan. 14. Friends, family and a local organization of veterans attended the visitation service at Goldfinch Funeral Home for Sheldon T. Shepherd, a former Navy SEAL Vietnam veteran who passed away in his Conway home from natural causes on Sunday, Jan. 14. Michaela Broyles mbroyles@thesunnews.com

