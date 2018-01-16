Have you seen this pod of whales off our coast?

More Videos

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:45

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

Pause
Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach 0:26

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach

710 owner talks rebranding, Market Common addition 2:09

710 owner talks rebranding, Market Common addition

Councilman Goldfinch takes sobriety test 8:32

Councilman Goldfinch takes sobriety test

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club 0:46

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Loris fire damages multiple structures 0:27

Loris fire damages multiple structures

Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade 1:14

Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade

  • Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

    A pod of Humpback whales was seen off the north end of Myrtle Beach this week. Rob Young, a professor of marine science at Coastal Carolina University confirmed the sighting and said Humpback and endangered Right whales migrate past the Grand Strand twice a year.

A pod of Humpback whales was seen off the north end of Myrtle Beach this week. Rob Young, a professor of marine science at Coastal Carolina University confirmed the sighting and said Humpback and endangered Right whales migrate past the Grand Strand twice a year. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
A pod of Humpback whales was seen off the north end of Myrtle Beach this week. Rob Young, a professor of marine science at Coastal Carolina University confirmed the sighting and said Humpback and endangered Right whales migrate past the Grand Strand twice a year. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

Have you seen this pod of whales off our coast?

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

January 16, 2018 12:52 PM

Families gathered on the beach near Grande Dunes for a sight that many of them never thought they’d see — a pod of whales moving south along the coast.

“My son spotted one of the blows from the fourth floor over there at the condo and we didn’t believe him at first and then we all watched and we saw it,” Mark Davis, who is visiting the area from Georgia, said. “I didn’t expect to see a whale this far south, not at all. God’s creation is amazing. My wife actually said this morning she was praying we’d see something special.”

While whales are not often spotted off the Myrtle Beach coast, humpback and right whales move through the area about twice a year, Rob Young, a professor of marine science at Coastal Carolina University, said. Within the past few days a number of sightings have been reported.

Humpback whales, which are more commonly in the area, migrate to the Caribbean during the winter months to bread and give birth. During the summer they migrate back north to feed off the New England and Canadian coasts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:45

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

Pause
Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach 0:26

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach

710 owner talks rebranding, Market Common addition 2:09

710 owner talks rebranding, Market Common addition

Councilman Goldfinch takes sobriety test 8:32

Councilman Goldfinch takes sobriety test

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club 0:46

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Loris fire damages multiple structures 0:27

Loris fire damages multiple structures

Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade 1:14

Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade

  • Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach

    The video was shot Tuesday by North Myrtle Beach resident Lauren Empey.

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach

The video was shot Tuesday by North Myrtle Beach resident Lauren Empey.

Lauren Empey

“It’s not uncommon,” Young said. “We typically get some reports most years of some whales coming in close to shore and it’s usually humpback and right, and ones I’ve been getting reports of is humpbacks.”

However, Young said that the whales stay offshore because “we’re a bit of a cove here, but we have a few that come in most years.”

William McLellan, a research biologist for the University of North Carolina in Wilmington, said that right whales have recently been named an endangered species, with less than 450 left. This year, there have been 17 confirmed deaths of right whales.

“They’ve had a terrible year, so we’re just waiting to see how many right whales show up,” McLellan said. “Humpback whales were taken off the endangered species list last year and we are regularly seeing them off of South Carolina.”

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:45

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

Pause
Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach 0:26

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach

710 owner talks rebranding, Market Common addition 2:09

710 owner talks rebranding, Market Common addition

Councilman Goldfinch takes sobriety test 8:32

Councilman Goldfinch takes sobriety test

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club 0:46

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Loris fire damages multiple structures 0:27

Loris fire damages multiple structures

Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade 1:14

Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade

  • Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

    A pod of Humpback whales was seen off the north end of Myrtle Beach this week. Rob Young, a professor of marine science at Coastal Carolina University confirmed the sighting and said Humpback and endangered Right whales migrate past the Grand Strand twice a year.

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

View More Video