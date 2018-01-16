Have you seen this pod of whales off our coast?

More Videos 0:45 Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach Pause 0:26 Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach 2:09 710 owner talks rebranding, Market Common addition 8:32 Councilman Goldfinch takes sobriety test 0:46 Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:00 CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 7:24 4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 0:27 Loris fire damages multiple structures 1:14 Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach A pod of Humpback whales was seen off the north end of Myrtle Beach this week. Rob Young, a professor of marine science at Coastal Carolina University confirmed the sighting and said Humpback and endangered Right whales migrate past the Grand Strand twice a year. A pod of Humpback whales was seen off the north end of Myrtle Beach this week. Rob Young, a professor of marine science at Coastal Carolina University confirmed the sighting and said Humpback and endangered Right whales migrate past the Grand Strand twice a year. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

