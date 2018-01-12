More Videos

  • 710 owner talks rebranding, Market Common addition

    The new space will be larger than the North Myrtle Beach location housing 20 lanes, a sports bar and dining area, an arcade and several big screen TVs.

The new space will be larger than the North Myrtle Beach location housing 20 lanes, a sports bar and dining area, an arcade and several big screen TVs. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
The new space will be larger than the North Myrtle Beach location housing 20 lanes, a sports bar and dining area, an arcade and several big screen TVs. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Local

Here’s why a new entertainment venue is coming to Myrtle Beach

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

January 12, 2018 04:40 PM

Why is 810 Billiards and Bowling opening in the vacant Myrtle Beach Piggly Wiggly space?

Because the Market Common asked them.

Michael Siniscalchi owns 710 Burgers Bocce Beer and Bowling in North Myrtle Beach. It features a restaurant, bar, bowling, billiards and an arcade. There’s also corn hole.

But now Siniscalchi is expanding and rebranding his business in Conway and The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

“The Market Common approached us with interest in putting an entertainment venue in the former Piggly Wiggly space,” Siniscalchi said. “We kind of proceeded with talks from there and ended up getting something that we thought would work.”

David Schools, chief executive officer of Piggly Wiggly Carolina told The Sun News during the store’s closure in 2016 that it wasn’t hitting revenue targets.

“I know that they had pursued other supermarket potential tenants for a while without much success and decided they wanted to go in an entertainment direction and that’s when they reached out to us at the end of 2017,” Siniscalchi said, adding that rent wasn’t a factor but that there were too many competing supermarkets in the area.

Market Common General Manager Heather Gray said she couldn’t comment on conversations she’d had with potential tenants, but said that 810 was a good fit for the demographic makeup in The Market Common.

“W have families, we have everybody,” she said. “It’s across the board. Across the United States, people who are coming out to shopping centers, lifestyles centers, they are looking for an experience. They want to be entertained, shop, dine, frequent movies, but they want it all together and we’re providing that.”

The new 43,000-square foot location in Myrtle Beach is bigger than the 28,000-square foot North Myrtle location and will use the same business model as 710, with the addition of brick oven pizza, but no bocce ball, said Siniscalchi.

The Market Common location will feature bowling, billiards an arcade and restaurant.

“We’ll offer a lot of variety in terms of whether it’s beer, wine, craft cocktails; we’ll have all of that,” Siniscalchi said. “Full bar and full service restaurant environment. Really, we’re a lot more than bowling.”

And the business is rebranding to prove it, calling both the Conway and Myrtle Beach locations 810 Billiards and Bowling.

“Ultimately it came down to trying to broaden the brand a little bit,” he said. “Not too many people I think knew this, but the 710 was actually supposed to be an homage to the 7-10 split in bowling. It’s supposed to be the hardest split to pick up. So going to 810, we’ve incorporated billiards more into the brand. It’s a reference to 8-ball pool and 10-pin bowling, which are kind of the core of what we deliver on the entertainment side.”

While the new locations have different names, Siniscalchi plans to keep using his existing business model, complete with the “nightclub vibe” aesthetic from 710.

“We’ve got a lot of different things to do other than bowling that are all really centered on getting family and friends together to spend some quality time and enjoy each others company,” he said.

The new 810 Billiards and Bowling in The Market Common should be open by May or June of 2018, Siniscalchi said.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

