Here’s why a new entertainment venue is coming to Myrtle Beach

More Videos 2:09 Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures Pause 1:03 Former police detective Allen Large found dead in his home 2:40 Judge rules to remove GPS monitor from former detective Allen Large 1:02 Surfside Entertainment District 8:12 Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 1:22 Winter Wonderland: Here's what Bluffton looks like blanketed in snow 1:59 Frank Martin discusses signing five-star recruit Brian Bowen 1:19 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh remembers Marcus Lattimore Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

710 owner talks rebranding, Market Common addition The new space will be larger than the North Myrtle Beach location housing 20 lanes, a sports bar and dining area, an arcade and several big screen TVs. The new space will be larger than the North Myrtle Beach location housing 20 lanes, a sports bar and dining area, an arcade and several big screen TVs. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

The new space will be larger than the North Myrtle Beach location housing 20 lanes, a sports bar and dining area, an arcade and several big screen TVs. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com