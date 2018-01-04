While some are happy to ‘tear up’ fields with sleds, not everyone likes the snow

People in rural Horry County woke up to fields of white Thursday morning.
Wednesday night, Winter Storm Grayson blanketed the county with powdery snow, freezing over roads and causing Horry County Schools to cancel classes on Friday.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation warned that while the sun might melt some ice during the day, freezing temperatures overnight will cause roads to freeze over again Thursday night and into Friday.
Although Myrtle Beach got a dusting of the white stuff, northern Horry County got several inches.
Never miss a local story.
On Elm Street, Eric West and his son were building an igloo using buckets of packed snow. On Roberts Road, Chuck Harrelson was dragging his daughter and his friends’ kids on make-shift sleds around his field using four-wheelers.
“We’ve got an old car hood and we’ve got an old road sign,” Harrelson said the make-shift sleds. “The road sign isn’t mine. The car hood’s mine, so they can’t get me for road sign abuse.”
Harrelson said he was “tickled to death” by Wednesday night’s snow storm. He estimated they got 4 inches, an amount he said was the most he’d seen in 10 years, and said his group would make the most of it by sledding in it as much as they could.
“We’re gonna field-hop,” he said. “We’re gonna tear everybody’s fields up. We’ll go down the road, we’ll drag them down the dirt roads and stuff like that. Maybe make a snowman if we can.”
But while some folks were having fun in the snow, not everybody thought it was a good thing.
Craig Jahnson, who owns the Ace Hardware store in Aynor, said the icy roads had kept him from making delivering supplies to contractors.
“I’m ready for it to leave,” Jahnson said. “It’s slowing my business down. We can’t make any deliveries.”
The only customers he’d had on Thursday were people coming in for plumbing supplies to fix busted pipes, he said.
“[I’m] ready for it to be gone, and let’s get on with business,” he said.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments