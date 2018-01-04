More Videos

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

Police warn of dangerous, icy roads around Myrtle Beach

Police warn of dangerous, icy roads around Myrtle Beach

Branham brothers recreate Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby'

Branham brothers recreate Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby'

What's it like to get pulled behind a four-wheeler in the snow?

What's it like to get pulled behind a four-wheeler in the snow?

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

Watch as truck burns on Robert Grissom Parkway in winter storm

Watch as truck burns on Robert Grissom Parkway in winter storm

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow

Check out this frozen fountain in Myrtle Beach

Check out this frozen fountain in Myrtle Beach

Local

While some are happy to ‘tear up’ fields with sleds, not everyone likes the snow

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

January 04, 2018 03:07 PM

Aynor

People in rural Horry County woke up to fields of white Thursday morning.

Wednesday night, Winter Storm Grayson blanketed the county with powdery snow, freezing over roads and causing Horry County Schools to cancel classes on Friday.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation warned that while the sun might melt some ice during the day, freezing temperatures overnight will cause roads to freeze over again Thursday night and into Friday.

Although Myrtle Beach got a dusting of the white stuff, northern Horry County got several inches.

On Elm Street, Eric West and his son were building an igloo using buckets of packed snow. On Roberts Road, Chuck Harrelson was dragging his daughter and his friends’ kids on make-shift sleds around his field using four-wheelers.

“We’ve got an old car hood and we’ve got an old road sign,” Harrelson said the make-shift sleds. “The road sign isn’t mine. The car hood’s mine, so they can’t get me for road sign abuse.”

Jedd Alan Hess, age 11, carries a old road sign that was being used as a makeshift sled pulled behind a 4-wheeler at the Harrelson family farm outside of Aynor on Thursday. While much of the Grand Strand missed the heaviest snowfall from Winter Storm Grayson, residents of Aynor woke up to over three inches of snow on Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018.
Harrelson said he was “tickled to death” by Wednesday night’s snow storm. He estimated they got 4 inches, an amount he said was the most he’d seen in 10 years, and said his group would make the most of it by sledding in it as much as they could.

“We’re gonna field-hop,” he said. “We’re gonna tear everybody’s fields up. We’ll go down the road, we’ll drag them down the dirt roads and stuff like that. Maybe make a snowman if we can.”

Chuck Harrelson wrestles with his friends children in the snow at the Harrelson family farm outside Aynor on Thursday. While much of the Grand Strand missed the heaviest snowfall from Winter Storm Grayson, residents of Aynor woke up to over three inches of snow on Thursday. Jan. 4, 2018.
But while some folks were having fun in the snow, not everybody thought it was a good thing.

Craig Jahnson, who owns the Ace Hardware store in Aynor, said the icy roads had kept him from making delivering supplies to contractors.

“I’m ready for it to leave,” Jahnson said. “It’s slowing my business down. We can’t make any deliveries.”

The only customers he’d had on Thursday were people coming in for plumbing supplies to fix busted pipes, he said.

“[I’m] ready for it to be gone, and let’s get on with business,” he said.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

