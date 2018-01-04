More Videos

    Traffic was stopped both ways as flames engulfed the truck on Robert Grissom Pkwy. near the entrance to Hwy. 31.

Traffic was stopped both ways as flames engulfed the truck on Robert Grissom Pkwy. near the entrance to Hwy. 31. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
Local

Dozens of crashes reported in Horry County in frosty wake of Winter Storm Grayson

By Emily Weaver And Elizabeth Townsend

eweaver@thesunnews.com

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 04, 2018 10:55 AM

January 04, 2018 10:55 AM

Public safety crews responded to hundreds of wrecks reported in South Carolina Wednesday during Winter Storm Grayson and the wrecks haven’t stopped today as people venture out on the ice-covered roads Grayson left behind.

At least 30 crashes were reported in Horry County between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Steve Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. Totals in Horry County for Wednesday were not available, but numerous wrecks were also reported as the storm moved in.

More than 35 wrecks were reported in Georgetown County Wednesday due to the storm, and U.S. Highway 17 near Pawleys Island was closed for hours Wednesday afternoon after power lines fell into the roadway.

Hundreds of crashes were reported in Florence and Darlington counties, Pfaff said.

“That whole area - Darlington, Marlboro, Dillon - the car accident numbers were just unfortunately out of this world,” Pfaff said.

In Horry County, Thursday morning, collisions have been reported in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 701 North near S.C. Highway 9, at 3340 Mustang Street in The Market Common, in front of Food Lion on S.C. Highway 544, on River Oaks Drive near Augusta Plantation Drive, in front of Ocean Lakes Campground on U.S. 17 Business, on S.C. 544 near Pine Hollow Road, on Log Cabin Road near the S.C. 9 bypass, on Postal Way near Carolina Forest Boulevard, on S.C. Highway 707 near S.C. 544, U.S. 17 southbound near the Myrtle Beach Mall and across from the fire station on Gause Road, according to real-time traffic information provided by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Ice has been reported on all of the primary routes in Horry County, including U.S. 17, U.S. Highway 501, U.S. Highway 701, S.C. Highway 9 and S.C. Highway 31. For a list of road conditions, visit the S.C. Department of Transportation site.

Officials are urging people to stay off of the roads, if at all possible.

Check back for more on this developing story.

