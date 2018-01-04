Want to know what’s open today? Here’s what we’ve found so far

Icy roads are continuing to make travel hazardous in Horry County in the frosty wake of Winter Storm Grayson, prompting officials to announce several closures Thursday, but some businesses remain open.
Here is a list of what we’ve found to be open:
- Krispy Kreme, 101 Rodeo Drive, near the Tanger Outlets on U.S. Highway 501
- IHOP, 100 Legends Road, near the Tanger Outlets on U.S. Highway 501
- Kroger, 3735 Renee Drive, in the Plaza at Carolina Forest
- McDonald’s, 3730 Renee Drive, in the Plaza at Carolina Forest
- Food Lion, 2290 U.S. Highway 501 East, Conway, near HGTC
