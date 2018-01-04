Local

Want to know what’s open today? Here’s what we’ve found so far

By Christian Boschult, Emily Weaver And cboschult@thesunnews.com

eweaver@thesunnews.com

January 04, 2018 09:49 AM

Icy roads are continuing to make travel hazardous in Horry County in the frosty wake of Winter Storm Grayson, prompting officials to announce several closures Thursday, but some businesses remain open.

Here is a list of what we’ve found to be open:

- Krispy Kreme, 101 Rodeo Drive, near the Tanger Outlets on U.S. Highway 501

- IHOP, 100 Legends Road, near the Tanger Outlets on U.S. Highway 501

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

- Kroger, 3735 Renee Drive, in the Plaza at Carolina Forest

- McDonald’s, 3730 Renee Drive, in the Plaza at Carolina Forest

- Food Lion, 2290 U.S. Highway 501 East, Conway, near HGTC

Is your business open? Let us know at sneditors@thesunnews.com.

Check back for more as we update this list.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

    A memorial service was held for fallen Myrtle Beach Police officer Joe McGarry on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. McGarry was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 29, 2002. A large crowd of family and fellow officers gathered around his monument near the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center on Friday to remember his life.

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death
Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 1:20

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018
Adoption Day for the Walker Family 1:32

Adoption Day for the Walker Family

View More Video