North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm 0:20

North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death 0:40

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC 0:32

Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 1:03

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow

Check out this frozen fountain in Myrtle Beach 0:22

Check out this frozen fountain in Myrtle Beach

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Myrtle Beach police warn of icy roadways 0:57

Myrtle Beach police warn of icy roadways

Watch as Barefoot Landing's pond freezes from winter storm 1:28

Watch as Barefoot Landing's pond freezes from winter storm

Watch as truck burns on Robert Grissom Parkway in winter storm 3:26

Watch as truck burns on Robert Grissom Parkway in winter storm

S.C. DOT sprays salt brine on freeze-prone roadways and bridges 1:19

S.C. DOT sprays salt brine on freeze-prone roadways and bridges

  North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm

    North Myrtle Beach's Main Street was covered in white after Winter Storm Grayson hit the Grand Strand Wednesday dumping ice and snow on the region and beyond.

North Myrtle Beach's Main Street was covered in white after Winter Storm Grayson hit the Grand Strand Wednesday dumping ice and snow on the region and beyond. James Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
North Myrtle Beach's Main Street was covered in white after Winter Storm Grayson hit the Grand Strand Wednesday dumping ice and snow on the region and beyond. James Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

‘If you don’t have to be out there, don’t’: SCHP says roads treacherous after storm

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 04, 2018 08:08 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Roads, bridges, and overpasses are covered in ice and snow Thursday morning after Winter Storm Grayson blew into the area Wednesday, not bringing what was expected, but still more than enough to create hazardous driving conditions across the region.

“We’re asking drivers if you don’t have to be out there, don’t,” said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

As of about 8 a.m., no bridges in Horry County were closed, but there were reports of ice and snow on many of them.

Ice/snow was reported on the S.C. 544 bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway about 7:30 a.m., according to the SCHP website.

A crash without injuries was reported about 7:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 Bypass just past the bridge near Socastee, the SCHP website states.

  Police warn of dangerous, icy roads around Myrtle Beach

    Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby warns of slick road conditions after Wednesday's winter storm.

Police warn of dangerous, icy roads around Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby warns of slick road conditions after Wednesday's winter storm.

Myrtle Beach Police Department

Collions tweeted from Florence about 7 a.m. that conditions were treacherous Thursday, but also said roadways in Horry County were icy and dangerous too.

“Driving is very hazardous this morning. We are already responding to crashes in the Pee Dee,” his tweet that contained a picture of a snow-blanketed road stated.

Main Street in North Myrtle Beach was also covered in a wintry slush Thursday morning, and it was the same for S.C. 90.

“We are seeing a lot of icing on the roads that’s left over from yesterday that froze overnight,” said Collins.

The storm brought about that was originally projected to bring possibly 4 inches of snow to the area only brought in a light dusting due a low pressure shifting closer to the coast, weather authorities said.

Crashes in Georgetown County added up after the storm moved in mid morning, and Midway Fire Rescue officials tweeted Wednesday night that county first responders were called out to about 32 crashes since 11 a.m. that morning, according to numbers from the Georgetown County Emergency Management.

  Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

    A memorial service was held for fallen Myrtle Beach Police officer Joe McGarry on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. McGarry was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 29, 2002. A large crowd of family and fellow officers gathered around his monument near the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center on Friday to remember his life.

Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death

