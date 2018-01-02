Cutbacks on energy use urged as cold temps grip the state

You may be tempted to use more energy as temperatures plummet, but South Carolina Electric and Gas Company is urging users to save it in an effort to alleviate the strain extreme cold weather is causing.
“We expect the demand for power to be extremely high over the next several days,” said Keller Kissam, President of SCE&G in a release. “As a precautionary measure, we are asking customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption, especially in the early morning hours (6 to 9 a.m.), to help ensure the continued reliable supply of electricity.”
Frigid temps chilled Horry County Tuesday as the day started in the teens with temperatures barely climbing to the 30s by mid afternoon.
Horry, Georgetown counties, and some surrounding areas are under a winter storm warning that was issued ahead of the storm, and will be in effect Wednesday morning when freezing rain and sleet are expected. The wintry mix is forecast to potentially turn to snow by the afternoon and fall into the evening.
SCE&G offered the following tips to reduce energy demands:
“· Turn off all but essential internal and external lights
· Unplug non-essential appliances and devices
· Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower
· Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed
· Limit the use of major power-consuming equipment such as dishwashers, washers and dryers”
Power outages can be reported to SCE&G online at www.sceg.com/storm, through mobile devices at http://www.sceg.com/storm, or by calling 1-888-333-4465, the release states.
