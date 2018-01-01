Early-morning New Year’s Day fire destroys North Myrtle Beach home

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews began the new year fighting flames that destroyed a home in North Myrtle Beach and displaced a family of six.
According to a Facebook post from the fire department, crews responded to a structure fire located on Bellamy Drive around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
When crews arrived, they found a single-family home engulfed in flames and quickly searched the home to make sure no one was inside.
The post says the family was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the family — two adults and four children — by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.
Firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 3:30 a.m.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
