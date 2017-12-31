Fire reported in apartment complex in Surfside Beach

Horry County Fire Rescue, Surfside Beach Fire and Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire responded to a structure fire Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.
The fire is located in an apartment complex at 1101 2nd Avenue Extension North in Surfside Beach. According to the tweet the fire has been “knocked down.” There was heavy fire damage to one unit in the building, as well as smoke and fire damage to two other units.
The Red Cross is assisting three adults.
Fire officials are investigating the incident, but Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Mark Nugent does not believe the fire was suspicious.
No injuries have been reported.
Check back for more on this breaking news story.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments