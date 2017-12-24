Local

Shoplifting suspect ‘held to the ground’ at Walmart

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

December 24, 2017 12:09 PM

UPDATED December 24, 2017 12:09 PM

A man was arrested and charged with shoplifting after he tried to steal a jacket and perfume from the Walmart on Seaboard Street, according to a police report.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jeffrey Blanton, was allegedly caught on camera taking a gray jacket off the rack and putting Crush Perfume and Curve Crush Perfume in his pockets, according to a police report.

He tried to “flee the scene on foot” without paying for the items when he was stopped by several citizens, the report says. When the responding officer got to the scene, “the offender was being held to the ground by several individuals.”

The suspect said he brought the jacket from home and that “he always carries perfume with him,” but video footage showed otherwise, according to police.

The total value of the items taken was $60.84, according to police. The suspect was booked and charged with shoplifting.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

