What happened to Myrtle Beach’s rap and hip-hop throwback station?

By Christian Boschult

December 22, 2017 12:14 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 01:36 PM

Technical difficulties. But it should be back on the air soon.

Throwback station G105.5, which plays artists such as 2Pac, Biggie Smalls, Snoop Dogg, Destiny’s Child and Aaliyah, among others, was briefly taken off the air after a problem with a feeder line at Dicks Broadcasting, the station that owns G105.5, WAVE 104.4,WRNN, WKZQ and Energy 92.1.

“A few weeks ago we had a catastrophic event with a feed line at WAVE 104.1, said Dicks Broadcasting General Manager Josh Gertzog. “We are in the process of getting a new one and when we do we’ll be able to install it.”

Gertzog said the G105.5 was taken off the air and it’s feeder line was used instead for WAVE 104.1, which has more advertising and more listeners. A feeder line could be installed as early as Jan. 1, and the station will start broadcasting as soon as that happens, he said.

“It’s been really well received,” Gertzog said of G105.5. “The only problem is we have almost no advertisers on it. Be that as it may, I’m still committed to the format.”

The “tremendously popular” station is still streaming online at http://www.g1055.com/, and on 1450 AM radio.

But the station’s long-term health depends on revenue.

“If the advertising doesn’t follow this listenership, then I have to find a format that will,” Gertzog said.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

