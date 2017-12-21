Here’s what’s going in the former Piggly Wiggly site in Market Common

An upscale entertainment center that will feature bowling, billiards, board games and more plans to open in the space that was formerly occupied by Piggly Wiggly in the Market Common, according to a press release.
According to a news release from the Market Common, 810 Bowling is set to open in late spring or early summer of 2018.
“The facility will feature upscale decor with a contemporary aesthetic, and a full service experience for guests,” the release states. “Serving gourmet food, craft beers and inventive cocktails that can be enjoyed on luxurious couches at each lane or in the well-appointed dining room, 810 is sure to be a local’s favorite.”
The entertainment center is the newest development by Michael Siniscalchi, who also owns 710 North Myrtle Beach, which opened in 2015. Siniscalchi’s other new location, 810 Conway, is slated to open in 2018 as well.
810 Market Common will have 22 bowling lanes, and games cost around $2 to $6 depending on the day, time and lane, the release explains.
It will be located along Farrow Parkway between Phillis Boulevard and Reed Avenue on Moser Drive.
Piggly Wiggly closed its doors in October of 2016, after the store was not hitting revenue targets and faced competition from other grocers nearby, The Sun News previously reported.
