More Videos

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 1:20

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

Pause
Off-duty police officers draw guns during altercation at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk 2:21

Off-duty police officers draw guns during altercation at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 2:52

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston 1:52

CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

11 hot brunch spots in Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand 3:19

11 hot brunch spots in Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand

Adoption Day for the Walker Family 1:32

Adoption Day for the Walker Family

Protest at Rep. Tom Rice's office 0:59

Protest at Rep. Tom Rice's office

School Board Chair explains drug-testing proposal 0:45

School Board Chair explains drug-testing proposal

Where do victims of domestic violence go? 1:13

Where do victims of domestic violence go?

  • 810 Billiards & Bowling to move into old Piggly Wiggly location at Market Common

    710 Burgers Bocce Beer & Bowling will be expanding to the Market Common area in 2018.

710 Burgers Bocce Beer & Bowling will be expanding to the Market Common area in 2018. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
710 Burgers Bocce Beer & Bowling will be expanding to the Market Common area in 2018. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Local

Here’s what’s going in the former Piggly Wiggly site in Market Common

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

December 21, 2017 04:33 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 02:25 PM

An upscale entertainment center that will feature bowling, billiards, board games and more plans to open in the space that was formerly occupied by Piggly Wiggly in the Market Common, according to a press release.

According to a news release from the Market Common, 810 Bowling is set to open in late spring or early summer of 2018.

“The facility will feature upscale decor with a contemporary aesthetic, and a full service experience for guests,” the release states. “Serving gourmet food, craft beers and inventive cocktails that can be enjoyed on luxurious couches at each lane or in the well-appointed dining room, 810 is sure to be a local’s favorite.”

The entertainment center is the newest development by Michael Siniscalchi, who also owns 710 North Myrtle Beach, which opened in 2015. Siniscalchi’s other new location, 810 Conway, is slated to open in 2018 as well.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

810 Market Common will have 22 bowling lanes, and games cost around $2 to $6 depending on the day, time and lane, the release explains.

It will be located along Farrow Parkway between Phillis Boulevard and Reed Avenue on Moser Drive.

Piggly Wiggly closed its doors in October of 2016, after the store was not hitting revenue targets and faced competition from other grocers nearby, The Sun News previously reported.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 1:20

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

Pause
Off-duty police officers draw guns during altercation at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk 2:21

Off-duty police officers draw guns during altercation at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 2:52

Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston 1:52

CCU coach Cliff Ellis following loss to Charleston

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

11 hot brunch spots in Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand 3:19

11 hot brunch spots in Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand

Adoption Day for the Walker Family 1:32

Adoption Day for the Walker Family

Protest at Rep. Tom Rice's office 0:59

Protest at Rep. Tom Rice's office

School Board Chair explains drug-testing proposal 0:45

School Board Chair explains drug-testing proposal

Where do victims of domestic violence go? 1:13

Where do victims of domestic violence go?

  • Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

    James Sanderson, President of United Steelworkers local talks about the re-opening of the Georgetown steel mill.

Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018

View More Video