Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival

Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County

Here's where some of the area's roads got their names

Here's where some of the area's roads got their names

CCU students tag sharks in Winyah Bay

CCU students tag sharks in Winyah Bay

Pine Lakes Country Club returning to its old-world style, roots

Pine Lakes Country Club returning to its old-world style, roots

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Traffic moves slowly around a vehicle crash on U.S. 17

Traffic moves slowly around a vehicle crash on U.S. 17

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    Palmetto Harmony, a local cannabidiol (CBD) oil company, recently started airing cannabis-based product advertisements on several national networks, making it the first in the country to do so.

Conway company first in the country to air national ads of cannabis-derived products

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

November 28, 2017 05:18 PM

A local cannabidiol (CBD) oil company recently started airing cannabis-based product advertisements on several national networks, making it the first in the country to do so.

“We are excited about being the first to take this leap into the national arena,” said Palmetto Harmony CEO Janel Ralph in a release. “The approval process was multilayered and took many months to complete, but national placement is a significant recognition for an American industry worth $7 billion today and, according to Forbes, expected to grow to $24 billion by 2025.”

Located in Conway, Palmetto Harmony was founded after Ralph’s daughter, Harmony, was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called lissencephaly, which is also known as “smooth brain.”

The condition left Harmony suffering from hundreds of debilitating seizures a day that were untreatable by pharmaceuticals, according to Ralph.

“We started looking at alternative treatments because modern medicines failed her,” Ralph told The Sun News.

That’s when Ralph turned to CBD oil as a solution, which she says has helped control Harmony’s seizures.

“[Harmony’s] whole quality of life has changed and improved,” she explained. “Her epilepsy is completely controllable and manageable.”

Ralph then started Palmetto Harmony in 2015 so she could create her own CBD oil products to help improve the lives of others.

“As one of the nation’s major producers of American-grown cannabidiol hemp products, Palmetto Harmony has developed business and agricultural product strategies that are in compliance with the Federal Farm Bill of 2014 Section 7606,” the release says.

The company sources its hemp CBD from subcontracted farms in Colorado and Kentucky, but its manufacturing facility is here in South Carolina.

The ads for Palmetto Harmony began airing on Nov. 20 on networks including Oxygen, Lifetime Movies, WE, FYI, BBC-America, Centric, Freeform, GAC, UP and 71 local market affiliates for ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox.

Ralph says she believes the ads will help mainstream cannabis.

“I think this is the next phase for this industry altogether,” she added.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

