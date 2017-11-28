Conway company first in the country to air national ads of cannabis-derived products

Palmetto Harmony, a local cannabidiol (CBD) oil company, recently started airing cannabis-based product advertisements on several national networks, making it the first in the country to do so.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Traffic moves slowly around a vehicle crash on U.S. 17

Here's where some of the area's roads got their names

Palmetto Harmony, a local cannabidiol (CBD) oil company, recently started airing cannabis-based product advertisements on several national networks, making it the first in the country to do so.

DCP Media Production LLC

Permission to use given by Janel Ralph