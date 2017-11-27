Coast Guard rescues man in distress on fishing vessel southeast of Murrells Inlet

The Coast Guard rescued a 51-year-old man experiencing chest pains from a fishing vessel 25 miles southeast of Murrells Inlet on Monday, according to a release.
The Coastal Guard Sector Charleston Command Center received a call at 3:45 p.m. about the crew member on the Shooting Star, a 42-foot fishing vessel, the release states.
The Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was deployed at 4:28 p.m. and arrived on scene at 5 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.
The crew hoisted the man and transported him to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment, the release states.
David Wetzel
