Photospin.com
Photospin.com

Local

Coast Guard rescues man in distress on fishing vessel southeast of Murrells Inlet

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 27, 2017 07:34 PM

The Coast Guard rescued a 51-year-old man experiencing chest pains from a fishing vessel 25 miles southeast of Murrells Inlet on Monday, according to a release.

The Coastal Guard Sector Charleston Command Center received a call at 3:45 p.m. about the crew member on the Shooting Star, a 42-foot fishing vessel, the release states.

The Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was deployed at 4:28 p.m. and arrived on scene at 5 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.

The crew hoisted the man and transported him to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment, the release states.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

View More Video