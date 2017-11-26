Three deer collisions in an hour: Why right now is the time to be very careful

Three separate traffic collisions involving deer happened within one hour on Horry County roads Sunday night, according the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website.
One crash happened on S.C. 9 just before the intersection with U.S. 701 in Loris at 8:24 p.m., another on Morgan Road in Conway at 8:51 p.m. and a third just off U.S. 501 at Carolina Road in Conway at 9:19 p.m., according to the highway patrol’s website.
Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue said he was unaware if there were any injuries from the incidents, but he cautioned that people should be extra careful during this time of the year.
“[People should] take caution when they’re on the back roads and really the main roads, too,” he said. “[People should drive] a little slower. Usually [the deer] run in packs so a couple more are going to follow it, too. There always tends to be two or three of them jumping out.”
According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15 is the peak breeding time in our area. However, the threat remains high through Dec. 15, according to the DNR.
“‘Tis the season. The hunting season starts and the animals are on the move,” Nugent said. “Be cautious particularly on the back roads, but they’re not just on the big roads. They’re on the big highways as well.”
Should you hit a deer, it is important to treat it like any other collision and contact police, Nugent said.
“You’ve just got to be careful. It is not a good thing,” he added. “It’s a big animal.”
Deer are more easily seen during the day, making the nighttime even more of a threat for them to show up on the roadways.
“We remind people to just keep an eye out for them,” Nugent said. “They’re right there.”
