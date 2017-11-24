From king to shoe shiner: How some of the Grand Strand’s busiest roads got their names

More Videos 1:50 Here's where some of the area's roads got their names Pause 1:18 How Carolina Forest could become a city 2:04 Brenda Bethune defeats John Rhodes in runoff election to become new Myrtle Beach mayor 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 6:09 Horry County Schools students say what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving 1:56 Brenda Bethune reacts to Myrtle Beach mayoral election victory 1:01 PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' 1:07 Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor 6:39 Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes reacts to election results Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here's where some of the area's roads got their names Marion Foxworth, Horry County's Register of Deeds, talks local history and tells the story behind the names of some of the area's busiest roads. Marion Foxworth, Horry County's Register of Deeds, talks local history and tells the story behind the names of some of the area's busiest roads. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Marion Foxworth, Horry County's Register of Deeds, talks local history and tells the story behind the names of some of the area's busiest roads. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com