Vehicle fires spark brush fire that temporarily closed a Conway highway

Multiple cars were burning on S.C. Highway 905 near the Horry County Recycling Center, according to a tweet by the Conway Fire Department. The fire was extinguished by 12:45 p.m.
The highway was closed around noon as fire-rescue personnel worked to snuff out the flames that sparked a brush fire, said Mark Nugent, spokesman of Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR assisted the Conway Fire Department at the scene.
Never miss a local story.
#CFD and @hcfirerescue units are on scene of multiple cars burning on Highway 905 and Recycle Road. Hwy 905 is completely closed to traffic. Consider an alternate route of travel.— Conway Fire SC (@CityOfConwayFD) November 22, 2017
Two cars and a pile of tires were found on fire in a remote lot in a wooded area, according to a journalist on scene. The blaze created a plume of black smoke that choked the highway. One lane was reopen around 12:40 p.m. The highway is expected to fully reopen by 1 p.m.
@hcfirerescue & @CityOfConwayFD on scene of a Brush Fire involving several vehicles at Highway 905 and Parker Road. Highway 905 is closed down in each direction for Safety Purposes. PLEASE AVOID AREA.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 22, 2017
Check back for more on this breaking news story.
Comments