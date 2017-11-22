Smoke from an abandoned car fire in the woods off Highway 905 outside of Conway shut down both lanes of traffic around noon on Wednesday with Horry County and Conway Fire Rescue responding to the incident. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
Smoke from an abandoned car fire in the woods off Highway 905 outside of Conway shut down both lanes of traffic around noon on Wednesday with Horry County and Conway Fire Rescue responding to the incident. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2017. jlee@thesunnews.com
Smoke from an abandoned car fire in the woods off Highway 905 outside of Conway shut down both lanes of traffic around noon on Wednesday with Horry County and Conway Fire Rescue responding to the incident. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2017. jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

Vehicle fires spark brush fire that temporarily closed a Conway highway

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

November 22, 2017 12:14 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Multiple cars were burning on S.C. Highway 905 near the Horry County Recycling Center, according to a tweet by the Conway Fire Department. The fire was extinguished by 12:45 p.m.

The highway was closed around noon as fire-rescue personnel worked to snuff out the flames that sparked a brush fire, said Mark Nugent, spokesman of Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR assisted the Conway Fire Department at the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two cars and a pile of tires were found on fire in a remote lot in a wooded area, according to a journalist on scene. The blaze created a plume of black smoke that choked the highway. One lane was reopen around 12:40 p.m. The highway is expected to fully reopen by 1 p.m.

Check back for more on this breaking news story.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How Carolina Forest could become a city

    Carolina Forest could incorporate into its own city with a petition to South Carolina and a referendum.

How Carolina Forest could become a city

How Carolina Forest could become a city 1:18

How Carolina Forest could become a city
Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary 1:01

Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary
Brendon Barber, Georgetown native to be city's first black mayor. 1:27

Brendon Barber, Georgetown native to be city's first black mayor.

View More Video