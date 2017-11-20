An apartment building at Peace Pipe Place in Horry County caught fire overnight.
Local

Overnight fire damages Horry County apartment building

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

November 20, 2017 07:08 AM

No apparent injuries were reported following a large fire at a Myrtle Beach area apartment complex that ignited overnight Monday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called about 12 a.m. to battle a blaze on the 1101 block of Peace Pipe Place, off Burcale Road, where flames where reaching through the roof and second alarm was sounded, according to tweets from HCFR.

Firefighters stayed on scene through the night after the blaze was extinguished. The fire caused major damage to several units and an attic, authorities said.

Two units and an attic were damaged by fire, while at least four other units were marred by smoke and water.

Fire authorities said there were no injuries reported while the fire was ongoing, and later said residents in two separate units were awoken by smoke alarms.

