Overnight fire damages Horry County apartment building

No apparent injuries were reported following a large fire at a Myrtle Beach area apartment complex that ignited overnight Monday.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called about 12 a.m. to battle a blaze on the 1101 block of Peace Pipe Place, off Burcale Road, where flames where reaching through the roof and second alarm was sounded, according to tweets from HCFR.
Firefighters stayed on scene through the night after the blaze was extinguished. The fire caused major damage to several units and an attic, authorities said.
Two units and an attic were damaged by fire, while at least four other units were marred by smoke and water.
@hcfirerescue UPDATE TO Apartment Fore at 1137 Peace Pipe Place. Fire is knocked down, heavy fire damage to at least 4 apartment units. No reports of any injuries at this time. Still an active scene pic.twitter.com/vMsiWfe5xQ— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 20, 2017
Fire authorities said there were no injuries reported while the fire was ongoing, and later said residents in two separate units were awoken by smoke alarms.
