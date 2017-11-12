Local

November 12, 2017 9:15 AM

Fire crews respond to early morning apartment fire

By Megan Tomasic

Horry County Fire Rescue crews battled an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Myrtle Beach, according to a tweet from the department.

The apartment complex, located at 510 Fairwood Lakes Lane, has six units with water and smoke damage, the tweet states.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The Murrells Inlet Fire Department assisted in battling the fire.

