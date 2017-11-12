Fire crews respond to early morning apartment fire

Horry County Fire Rescue crews battled an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Myrtle Beach, according to a tweet from the department.
The apartment complex, located at 510 Fairwood Lakes Lane, has six units with water and smoke damage, the tweet states.
@hcfirerescue on scene Street— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 12, 2017
510 FAIRWOOD LAKES LANE. Working apartment fire. 2nd Alarm Requested
Nobody was injured in the incident.
The Murrells Inlet Fire Department assisted in battling the fire.
