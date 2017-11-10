Myrtle Beach shutters south end motel until safety repairs are made

The Hurl Rock Motel has been temporarily closed by the City of Myrtle Beach for elevator repairs and other safety issues.
Two notices taped to the front window of the motel at 2010 South Ocean Boulevard also said there was “no standpipe,” -- the pipe to which fire hoses are connected.
“This structure is unsafe for human habitation,” said the order from the code enforcement department dated October 26.
A second notice posted Nov. 1 said the motel owner had failed to make repairs ordered by building officials since May 17.
In addition to making the required repairs, the owner must now appear before the city council during its Dec. 12 meeting to show that the required maintenance has been completed and the property is in compliance with city ordinances, the notice said.
The City of Myrtle Beach was closed Friday in honor of Veterans Day and building officials could not be reached for comment.
The motel owners could not be reached for comment. The motel was closed, and the phone number was not in working order.
