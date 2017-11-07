More Videos

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor 1:07

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor

Pause
Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Firefighters battle blaze in Myrtle Beach 0:48

Firefighters battle blaze in Myrtle Beach

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Here's who Myrtle Beach residents are voting for on Election Day 1:35

Here's who Myrtle Beach residents are voting for on Election Day

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

Couple accused of homicide in missing baby case appear in court 1:14

Couple accused of homicide in missing baby case appear in court

Looking back at Week 4 of the high school football season 1:06

Looking back at Week 4 of the high school football season

Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S. 1:31

Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S.

Myrtle Beach coach, players react to state title win 4:26

Myrtle Beach coach, players react to state title win

  • Firefighters battle blaze in Myrtle Beach

    Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews are battling a building fire at 26th Avenue South near Yaupon Drive Tuesday night.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews are battling a building fire at 26th Avenue South near Yaupon Drive Tuesday night. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews are battling a building fire at 26th Avenue South near Yaupon Drive Tuesday night. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

Crews battling structure fire in Myrtle Beach

By Elizabeth Townsend And David Wetzel

etownsend@thesunnews.com

November 07, 2017 6:12 PM

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews battled a blaze at an apartment building on 26th Avenue South Tuesday night.

Battalion Chief Thom VanDemark, with MBFD, said firefighters were called about 5:57 p.m. to fight the fire at 209 26th Avenue South near Yaupon Drive.

Crews arrived about three minutes later, and nearly 30 minutes after crews started fighting the fire, MBFD tweeted the fire was under control, but advised that people avoid the area if possible as they remained on scene to do clean up.

Fire swept through the building, engulfing nearly all of it in flames. Firefighters hit the two-story building with high-powered hoses as the roof of the home burned, but fire left a large portion of the building blackened after it was extinguished.

As crews worked, an electrical line went down nearby, creating an extra hazard for the firefighters, VanDemark said.

Larry Hannah, who lives close by, said his mother, Doris Case, was inside the apartment building when it caught fire. Another man was also in a unit upstairs, and both him and Hannah’s elderly mother made it out with no physical injuries, though one was taken to the hospital.

“Mama come runnin’ out,” said Hannah, who stated he charged in armed with a fire extinguisher and fought the flames with until it ran out. The fire was burning close behind as he ran from the building, he said.

VanDemark said the blaze was believed to be due to a cooking fire that started in one of the unit’s kitchens.

Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor 1:07

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor

Pause
Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Firefighters battle blaze in Myrtle Beach 0:48

Firefighters battle blaze in Myrtle Beach

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Here's who Myrtle Beach residents are voting for on Election Day 1:35

Here's who Myrtle Beach residents are voting for on Election Day

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

Couple accused of homicide in missing baby case appear in court 1:14

Couple accused of homicide in missing baby case appear in court

Looking back at Week 4 of the high school football season 1:06

Looking back at Week 4 of the high school football season

Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S. 1:31

Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S.

Myrtle Beach coach, players react to state title win 4:26

Myrtle Beach coach, players react to state title win

  • Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor

    Property owners complain that drugs, prostitution, and vagrancy are a constant issues on Third Avenue South, one of Myrtle Beach's main corridors.

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor

View More Video