Crews battling structure fire in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews battled a blaze at an apartment building on 26th Avenue South Tuesday night.
Battalion Chief Thom VanDemark, with MBFD, said firefighters were called about 5:57 p.m. to fight the fire at 209 26th Avenue South near Yaupon Drive.
Crews arrived about three minutes later, and nearly 30 minutes after crews started fighting the fire, MBFD tweeted the fire was under control, but advised that people avoid the area if possible as they remained on scene to do clean up.
Fire swept through the building, engulfing nearly all of it in flames. Firefighters hit the two-story building with high-powered hoses as the roof of the home burned, but fire left a large portion of the building blackened after it was extinguished.
As crews worked, an electrical line went down nearby, creating an extra hazard for the firefighters, VanDemark said.
Larry Hannah, who lives close by, said his mother, Doris Case, was inside the apartment building when it caught fire. Another man was also in a unit upstairs, and both him and Hannah’s elderly mother made it out with no physical injuries, though one was taken to the hospital.
“Mama come runnin’ out,” said Hannah, who stated he charged in armed with a fire extinguisher and fought the flames with until it ran out. The fire was burning close behind as he ran from the building, he said.
VanDemark said the blaze was believed to be due to a cooking fire that started in one of the unit’s kitchens.
Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.
Comments