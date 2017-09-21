Local

Mobile home fire closes portion of Little River highway

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

September 21, 2017 7:42 AM

A mobile home fire shut down portions of a Little River area highway as crews worked to exstinguish the blaze that broke out early Thursday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue firefighters were called about 6:30 a.m. to a double-wide mobile home on Bessent Lane, off S.C. 57 North, according to Chief John Fowler with HCFR.

The home was being re-modeled when the fire was sparked, and no one was inside when it happened, Fowler said. Crews found light smoke when they arrived, and quickly knocked the fire out.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze, Fowler said, and the cause remains under investigation.

Portions of S.C. 57 North near S.C. 111 were closed for a couple of hours Thursday morning as crews battled the small blaze.

