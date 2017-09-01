The Coast Guard found a missing boat in Murrells Inlet. They didn’t find the fishermen

The U.S. Coast Guard has found the boat used by two missing fishermen off the coast of Myrtle Beach.
They did not find the fishermen.
Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, N.C. left the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island, N.C. around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Coast Guard press release, but never made it back home.
On Friday, the Coast Guard reported finding the missing 22-foot Trophy Pro fishing boat floating in the water 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet.
Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Luke Clayton said they are expanding their search in a spiral pattern from where the boat was found, using boats and airplanes.
“There are shoreline searches that local authorities are doing but the primary searches are the Navy and Coast Guard,” he said.
The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information to call (843) 740-7050.
