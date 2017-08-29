Flood warning canceled for Waccamaw River, but the water is still rising

The flood warning has been canceled for residents along the Waccamaw River where officials predict the waterway will only rise a few more inches and crest at 10.8 feet Thursday.
Earlier predictions from the National Weather Service (NWS) said the river would reach above the flood stage level of 11 by Wednesday night, topping 11.5 feet.
However, a revised forecast issued mid morning Tuesday by the NWS states the river will crest below flood stage at 10.8 feet by Thursday morning, so flooding beyond area boat ramps is not expected.
If the river had reached flood stage at 11 feet, minor flooding would occur over some roads and yards in Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff, and Riverfront South communities.
The river was already at action stage at 10 feet when a low pressure weather system dumped several inches of rain over the area Monday night. The weather system had the potential to morph into Tropical Storm Irma, but passed the Grand Strand unnamed.
The discontinued warning is a relief for river residents who were hard hit during Hurricane Matthew in October, 2016, and again by the 100-year historic rain storm in October, 2015.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
Comments