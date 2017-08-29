North Myrtle Beach house destroyed by fire

An old housing structure along Little River Neck Road in North Myrtle Beach was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning, a city official said.
It is uncertain whether anyone was living in the cinder block structure, and no injured persons were found during a preliminary search of the area, said Pat Dowling, spokesman for North Myrtle Beach.
“The inside is a total loss,” Dowling said of the building on 4694 Little River Neck Road.
The structure was very old, and had a tarp on the roof before the fire, Dowling said. It is not yet known how the fire started. The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m.
Audrey Hudson
