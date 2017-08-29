This cinder block house was destroyed by fire Aug. 29. No one was injured during the fire and North Myrtle Beach officials are not certain anyone was living in the house.
This cinder block house was destroyed by fire Aug. 29. No one was injured during the fire and North Myrtle Beach officials are not certain anyone was living in the house. City of North Myrtle Beach
This cinder block house was destroyed by fire Aug. 29. No one was injured during the fire and North Myrtle Beach officials are not certain anyone was living in the house. City of North Myrtle Beach

Local

North Myrtle Beach house destroyed by fire

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

August 29, 2017 9:58 AM

An old housing structure along Little River Neck Road in North Myrtle Beach was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning, a city official said.

It is uncertain whether anyone was living in the cinder block structure, and no injured persons were found during a preliminary search of the area, said Pat Dowling, spokesman for North Myrtle Beach.

“The inside is a total loss,” Dowling said of the building on 4694 Little River Neck Road.

The structure was very old, and had a tarp on the roof before the fire, Dowling said. It is not yet known how the fire started. The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m.

Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Moorer Trial "10 Second Lie"

Moorer Trial 2:37

Moorer Trial "10 Second Lie"
Reeves Ferry Landing flooding 0:25

Reeves Ferry Landing flooding
International students work along the Grand Strand each summer, experiencing the U.S. 1:06

International students work along the Grand Strand each summer, experiencing the U.S.

View More Video