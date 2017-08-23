Surfside mayor says leaked recording of closed session was ‘criminal’

Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs said Tuesday night that the person or people who shared a recording of a closed session held on Aug. 20 were breaking the law.
He said he wants law enforcement to investigate the leak.
“Unfortunately, [a] council member or members shared information privileged under law. Executive session is protected under the law, and as such, there are certain ordinances associated with this privilege,” Childs said in a prepared statement at the end of Surfside’s council meeting.
The recording at issue was posted on two Facebook pages, Childs said. The recording could not be found online by Monday afternoon.
The Sun News independently obtained a copy of the recording and reported on it on Monday. The closed session was part of a meeting where council members debated whether to fire Town Administrator Micki Fellner—in a four-to-three decision afterward, the panel voted not to remove Fellner, who is retiring next spring.
Council members and others in the closed meeting were aware at the time that they were being recorded.
Childs said the town was still trying to decide which law enforcement agency to use for the investigation, but that he wanted to use one outside of the town.
Anybody who shared the information from the closed meeting or posted links to it “shall also be found to be in violation of Surfside Beach town code,” Childs said Tuesday night.
But Bill Rogers, head of the South Carolina Press Association, said that first amendment rights trump anything in the town’s code.
“It can still be closed to the public, but [attendees] have the right to record it and release it to the public,” he said.
Rogers also said that people who posted and reported on the material would not be culpable.
“It’s just like if the newspaper got it and decided to publish it, they have a right to do so as long as they got it legally. The same thing applies to the bloggers,” Rogers said.
On Wednesday, Childs said he couldn’t make a statement on whether the posters of the recording would be prosecuted.
“I guess this is something that the town attorney would have to look into,” he said.
