Crews battle Myrtle Beach dentist office fire

Fire rescue crews responded to a dentist office in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning after it became engulfed in flames.
Lt. Jonathan Evans of Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says crews responded around 8 a.m. at 8151 Rourk Street.
When firefighters arrived they found a single-story building with fire through the roof, Evans said. The building on fire was Myrtle Beach Dental Associates.
No one was inside the office at the time of the fire.
Crews are still on scene.
