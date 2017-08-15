Woman killed in overnight shooting near NC border named

A woman who was found dead after suffering an apparent gunshot wound in the Green Sea area early Tuesday morning, has been identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Latosha Nicole Lewis, 31, of Tabor City, N.C. was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight, according to Tony Hendrick, Horry County deputy coroner.
Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, said officers are engaged in an ongoing homicide investigation after a woman was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Carolina Road and Church Road near Green Sea, close to the North Carolina border.
Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight. Dotson said officers remained on scene into the morning combing the area for evidence with bloodhounds.
She said there are currently no suspects.
More information will be provided as soon as it is received. Please check back for story updates.
