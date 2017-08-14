Emily Weaver eweaver@thesunnews.com
Emily Weaver eweaver@thesunnews.com

Local

Multiple people sickened at Sea Crest in Myrtle Beach

By Chloe Johnson

cjohnson@thesunnews.com

August 14, 2017 2:03 PM

Two people have been transported for medical care after a hazardous materials incident at the Sea Crest Resort at 803 S. Ocean Blvd.

Lt. Jon Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said that officials are on scene investigating the incident and that the area around the pool has been evacuated.

He said at least nine people have complained of respiratory and skin issues, and the cause is still unclear.

“I’m not sure if it was just something to do with the pool, or something else,” Evans said.

WPDE reports that Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th Avenues South is currently blocked off.

Check back for more on this breaking story.

