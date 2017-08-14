1 dies, 3 escape Monday morning fire in Socastee

One person died and three escaped a fire in a Socastee home early Monday.
Crews were dispatched to battle the blaze around 2 a.m. and found a single-wide trailer at 5532 Keith Street partly engulfed in fire, said Mark Nugent, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman.
Nugent said four adults were inside the home at the time of the fire, but only three managed to escape. He said it is unknown why one person did not make it out.
When crews arrived, they found a man still inside the home and attempted to save his life but he died on scene, according to Nugent.
The smoke alarms were working and alerted the people in the home, Nugent added.
One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The identity of the victim has not been released yet.
Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
