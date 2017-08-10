Here’s why we may see more storms this hurricane season than first forecast

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Cops on top of Krispy Kreme for a cause Pause 1:33 Local police dog celebrates retirement 0:55 HCFR extinguish house fire blaze 1:26 How long will the eclipse last? 4:49 Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile 0:38 Documentary on eclipse explains importance of location for downtown KC, on the edge of totality 3:13 'He just chased me down the street:' Police bodycam footage released from fatal shooting of nearly-naked SC man 4:45 10 area coaches discuss upcoming season 1:59 Slain man's brother struggles to bring him home Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email In this 2013 video, National Hurricane Center Hurricane Specialist Unit Branch Chief James Franklin provides an overview of the hurricane hazards and the importance of not using the seasonal outlook to prepare for the season. Credit: U.S. National Weather Service

In this 2013 video, National Hurricane Center Hurricane Specialist Unit Branch Chief James Franklin provides an overview of the hurricane hazards and the importance of not using the seasonal outlook to prepare for the season. Credit: U.S. National Weather Service