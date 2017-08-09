Elizabeth Townsend etownsend@thesunnews.com
Crews respond to home fire in Myrtle Beach

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

August 09, 2017 7:17 AM

Multiple crews are working a of a fire off Burcale Road in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning.

No one was inside the home during the fire and no one was injured, according to Battalion Chief Matt Smith, of Horry County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters say they initially thought someone was inside, but discovered the residents were away.

There is a heavy presence of emergency vehicles on 1980 Burcale Road near Pipe Place.

Avoid the area if you can.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend

