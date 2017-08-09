Crews respond to home fire in Myrtle Beach

Multiple crews are working a of a fire off Burcale Road in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning.
No one was inside the home during the fire and no one was injured, according to Battalion Chief Matt Smith, of Horry County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters say they initially thought someone was inside, but discovered the residents were away.
Fire authorities tell me they initially feared someone was inside the home, but said thankfully no one was. pic.twitter.com/VsJoRoBAl4— Elizabeth Townsend (@tsn_etownsend) August 9, 2017
There is a heavy presence of emergency vehicles on 1980 Burcale Road near Pipe Place.
Avoid the area if you can.
Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Comments