Watch out for longshore currents at Grand Strand beaches

If you’re headed to the beach today, be aware the ocean is expected to be rough, according to an alert from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
A beach hazard statement has been issued through this evening for coastal Horry, Georgetown, and Pender County, N.C., and New Hanover County, N.C. due a strong south-to-north longshore current, created by a combination of gusty winds.
Longshore currents can push swimmers far from the swimming spot they started from and can make it difficult for them to keep their footing.
Weather authorities advise swimmers use caution in or near the water and be aware of the potentially dangerous conditions.
