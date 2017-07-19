Local

July 19, 2017 9:07 PM

Officials respond to possible shooting in Aynor

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

Horry County Fire Rescue, the Aynor Police Department and Horry County police are responding to a possible shooting at 1620 Jonestown Road in Aynor, according to Mark Nugent with fire rescue.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, there was one male victim. His condition is currently unknown.

Officials said that a medical helicopter had been requested.

Check back for more on this breaking news story.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Second Ocean Boulevard shooting suspect denied bond Tuesday

Second Ocean Boulevard shooting suspect denied bond Tuesday 2:07

Second Ocean Boulevard shooting suspect denied bond Tuesday

Raekwon Tariq Graham speaks during his second bond hearing Tuesday afternoon 0:37

Raekwon Tariq Graham speaks during his second bond hearing Tuesday afternoon

Watch: life as a tow truck driver and repo man in Myrtle Beach 1:48

Watch: life as a tow truck driver and repo man in Myrtle Beach

View More Video