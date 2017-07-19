Officials respond to possible shooting in Aynor

Horry County Fire Rescue, the Aynor Police Department and Horry County police are responding to a possible shooting at 1620 Jonestown Road in Aynor, according to Mark Nugent with fire rescue.
According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, there was one male victim. His condition is currently unknown.
Officials said that a medical helicopter had been requested.
We're investigating a shooting in Aynor. 1 male victim. Status unknown. No further details.— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 20, 2017
Check back for more on this breaking news story.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments