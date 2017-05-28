Local

May 28, 2017 11:02 PM

Traffic loop canceled Sunday night after thunderstorm

By Stephanie Pedersen

The traffic loop for the Memorial Day Bikefest was canceled Sunday night after a strong thunderstorm moved through the area.

The 23-mile loop originally was scheduled to start at 10 p.m. but was postponed as the storm moved through the area.

Although also scheduled to end at 2 a.m., officials have essentially canceled the loop around 1:30 a.m. both Friday and Saturday nights due to light traffic.

Officials announced the cancellation around 11 p.m. Sunday.

