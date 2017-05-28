Traffic loop canceled Sunday night after thunderstorm

The traffic loop for the Memorial Day Bikefest was canceled Sunday night after a strong thunderstorm moved through the area.
The 23-mile loop originally was scheduled to start at 10 p.m. but was postponed as the storm moved through the area.
Although also scheduled to end at 2 a.m., officials have essentially canceled the loop around 1:30 a.m. both Friday and Saturday nights due to light traffic.
Officials announced the cancellation around 11 p.m. Sunday.
The traffic loop will not be implemented tonight. Motorist please use caution while traveling on the wet roadways.— Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) May 29, 2017
