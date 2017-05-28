The Edwards family of Greensboro, NC camps in the Walmart parking lot off Kings Road in Myrtle Beach for the Memorial Day Weekend Bikefest. The family of bikers say they have been coming to the area Bike Weeks since 1997, but just decided last year to bring their campers and stay at Walmart. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
Inflated hotel prices? This family decided to camp at Wal-Mart, and they’re loving it

The Edwards family of Greensboro, North Carolina, are camping in the Wal-Mart parking lot off Kings Road in Myrtle Beach for the Memorial Day Weekend Bikefest. The family of bikers said they have been coming to the area bike weeks since 1997, but just decided last year to bring their campers and stay at Wal-Mart.

They said inflated area hotel room prices and the convenience of having everything they need at Wal-Mart helped them make the decision to stay. Since then, they have been joined by other bikers with similar ideas. There were at least a half-dozen campers set up Sunday afternoon.

Mike Edwards said they have spent several hundred dollars in the store buying supplies and have been welcomed by Wal-Mart management.

“I patronize them, and they allow me to park here, so it’s a win-win for both of us,” he said.

