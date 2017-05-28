Inflated hotel prices? This family decided to camp at Wal-Mart, and they’re loving it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:57 4 a.m. ride down Ocean Boulevard during Atlantic Beach Bikefest Pause 1:52 Traffic jams and the loop irritate locals, bikers at Bikefest 1:03 Party gets started at Atlantic Beach 0:44 Myrtle Beach officials work deadly scene in Myrtle Beach 1:33 Sights and sounds from Day 2 of Memorial Day Bikefest 0:08 Officials talk with neighbors near the suspected meth lab 0:26 Musicians jam during Atlantic Beach Bikefest 2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest 2:00 Time-lapse shows Ocean Boulevard action from dusk to dark 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Edwards family of Greensboro, NC camps in the Walmart parking lot off Kings Road in Myrtle Beach for the Memorial Day Weekend Bikefest. The family of bikers say they have been coming to the area Bike Weeks since 1997, but just decided last year to bring their campers and stay at Walmart. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

